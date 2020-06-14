Two girls drown in Mpumalanga dam while doing laundry

Two girls, aged 15 and 18, reportedly drowned in Mabulala Dam in Masoyi, Mpumalanga on Friday, while they were washing their clothes.

Police said the girls, who were cousins, met up with friends and went to the dam to do laundry. One of the girls slipped and fell into the dam. Her cousin fell into the dam while trying to rescue her.

Despite attempts by the cousins’ friends to try and save them, the two girls drowned.

When their bodies were found, they were certified dead at the scene by medical personnel.

A case of inquest has been opened and is being investigated.

SAPS provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma expressed sadness upon hearing of the incident, especially as it occurred during Youth Month.

General Zuma implored with communities to exercise caution near rivers and dams.

