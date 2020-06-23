WATCH: Orange Farm residents protest for lack of water and electricity for over a year

Residents took to the corner of Golden Highway and Fourth Avenue at Driziek 3 in Orange Farm against the lack of water and electricity for over a year.

Even dispite students needing to go to school residents are still not provided with basic sanitation and this has caused the people of Orange Farm to furiously block the highway with burning water jojos and rocks.

“All we want is for the councillors that were elected by us, the community to come to us and tell us the challenges they are facing in providing water and electricity. As well as why the community still lacks these services” said Siphiwe Thwala who is a community leader in Driziek 3 in Orange Farm.

According to Jabu Simelane a community leader, Penny Mphole is the councillor of Ward 5 Driziek Ext 3 for 10 years and the area has no tar roads.

“We want them to tell us when our services will be met we want Eskom to come to our community and speak to us so we can work together in restoring power in the area.”

The councillor of Ward 5 Penny Mphole said that the capacity of Rand Water’s reservoir is not enough for the whole Orange Farm because of the informal settlements. “We have Tjovitjo informal settlement and Mekokotlong informal settlement, so the water becomes insufficient for everyone.”

The Deputy Director of the Environment and Infrustructure Services Department (EISD) Stanley Itshegetseng blames Eskom for dragging their feet in addressing the problem.

