More driving licensing centres will open next week in Gauteng

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo said some driving licensing centres have reopened while others will do so next week.

He said in a statement that applicants who have confirmed bookings will be given the priority, they must wear a face mask, and walk-ins are still prohibited.

Only applicants with valid online booking reference numbers will be allowed onto the premises.

“This is another measure we have put in place to ensure that customers are serviced whilst adhering to social distancing protocols,” he said.

Current centres operating are in Sandton, Akasia (Tshwane), Bronkhorstspruit (Tshwane), and Centurion.

Driving licensing centres expected to reopen next week:

Bedfordview

Alberton

Kempton Park

Tsakane

Nigel

Brakpan

Edenvale

Kagiso

Kliptown

Xavier.

Maponya Mall and

Mabopane

It is important to note that over 100 Post Offices are open for motor vehicle license disc renewal across the province, said Mamabolo.

Motor vehicle registering authorities currently (MVRA) operating:

Sandton MVRA, and mini bulk

Roodepoort MVRA and mini bulk

Dube MVRA and mini bulk

Wemmer super bulk

Akasia MVRA

Bronkhorstspruit MVRA

Centurion MVRA

Saambou Bulk Centre

Specialised Licensing Bulk Centre.

The City of Cape Town has also confirmed that their driving licensing departments are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Centres that will be operational are Atlantis, Bellville, Brackenfell, Fish Hoek, Gallows Hill, Gordon’s Bay, Joe Gqabi, Kuilsriver, Milnerton, New Ottery, and Parow.

Other centres are expected to reopen on 15 June, however, the confirmation date will be communicated to the public in the coming days.

“No new bookings will be accepted until further notice. The driving licensing centres are contacting applicants directly to reschedule appointments for those that were previously booked on the system,” it said.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.