Pretoria comedian broken over lover’s sudden passing

A comedian from Pretoria spoke to the Pretoria East Rekord this week about the sudden death of his partner.

“Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” said Craig du Toit Nel.

It was believed that his partner, Tiaan Nel, died of a heart attack during the course of Wednesday evening.

“My future with Tiaan Nel only started now, and now it is over,” he said.

Nel said Tiaan, who battled with depression, was discharged from the clinic on Wednesday.

“We had such a wonderful day,” said Nel.

In the evening, Nel said Tiaan still wanted to watch some television when he went to bed.

During the early hours of the morning Nel got up and found Tiaan fast asleep in front of the TV and he put a blanket over him and a pillow under his head.

Later that morning when Nel tried to wake Tiaan up to get ready to do a live video shoot, he was “cold and did not respond”.

“He was blue, and his jaw was clenched.”

Nel immediately called the paramedics and the police.

“We think it is a heart attack.”

Nel had to help load Nel’s body on to the trolley, when funeral parlour workers arrived at his house yesterday.

He described Tiaan as “a beautiful person who helped me live closer to God”.

“Our time was little but the impact you made on my life was my everlasting,” Nel posted on Facebook.

Last month Nel addressed rumours about his relationship with Tiaan.

“An angel of a man came to visit me on 8 March and when he got out of his car there was an immediate connection with him. We are taking things very slowly and getting to know each other well, but the love we have for each other is something I’ve never felt.”

Nel told the Rekord he was currently busy with funeral arrangements.

“God used me to help heal him so that Jesus could come and fetch him,” he said.

