Local News 4.6.2020 01:31 pm

DTI employee dies while jogging in Kempton Park

Lynne Ndlovu
DTI employee dies while jogging in Kempton Park

Picture iStock

The cause of death is still unknown.

A 47-year-old woman collapsed and died while jogging in Norkem Park around 8.30am on 30 May.

Paramedics were called to the scene on James Wright Avenue where the woman was declared dead on the scene, reports Kempton Express.

The cause of death is still unknown.

According to Norkem Park SAPS spokesperson Sgt Johana Madiga an inquest docket was opened. The woman was identified by her brother.

She worked for the department of trade and industry, said Madiga.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Covid-19 could encourage more of us to practice self-care, finds survey 4.6.2020
Stay healthy during winter with these tips from experts 3.6.2020
Even 10 minutes of exercise could lower risk of heart disease for obese people 2.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Here it is: Facelift Toyota Hilux officially out

Business Snapchat curbs Trump for inciting ‘racial violence’

Parliament SANDF stays mum on possible assistance to Mozambique

Africa Lesotho’s former first lady arrested in murder case

Government Masina still standing, after withdrawing his tweet


today in print

Read Today's edition