DTI employee dies while jogging in Kempton Park

A 47-year-old woman collapsed and died while jogging in Norkem Park around 8.30am on 30 May.

Paramedics were called to the scene on James Wright Avenue where the woman was declared dead on the scene, reports Kempton Express.

The cause of death is still unknown.

According to Norkem Park SAPS spokesperson Sgt Johana Madiga an inquest docket was opened. The woman was identified by her brother.

She worked for the department of trade and industry, said Madiga.

