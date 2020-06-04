Man electrocuted, another left seriously injured after tampering with Eskom substation

Power utility Eskom has confirmed two men were electrocuted after allegedly tampering with a mini substation on Tuesday in Tladi, Soweto.

One succumbed to his injuries and the other sustained serious injuries.

Eskom said in a statement on Thursday: “Eskom has expressed concern for the loss of life through electrocution at the substation.”

The power utility warned that unauthorised operations on its electricity infrastructure were not only safe but also lead to power supply interruptions caused by failed transformers due to the network overload.

“Eskom recently reported the arrest of five members of the community in Orlando East, Soweto, for allegedly illegally tampering with the Eskom electricity infrastructure.”

Eskom said meter bypasses, illegal connections and tampering with electricity infrastructure were on the rise, which caused prolonged electricity outages experienced by customers during the lockdown period.

“Eskom has intensified its efforts to safeguard its assets by partnering with the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies in ensuring that illegal activities are contained and avoided.

Eskom has urged the public to refrain from interfering with the electricity network and to report any illegal activities to their crime line on 0800 11 27 22.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

