‘Lockdown made us quit smoking’

Since the nationwide lockdown was implemented two months ago, the selling of cigarettes has been banned. This has led a few smokers to consider to quit while others managed to do it.

Review Online spoke to readers who tried to stop smoking as a result of the ban.

Andrea Theunissen says she thinks a person’s mind creates challenges.

She goes on saying the cravings never stop, especially after a cup of coffee or dinner, but it gets easier.

“In my opinion, cigarettes are worse than drugs. To overcome these cravings, I made use of a vape. My partner did not have a need for cigarettes as he is mentally strong. I will be able to keep it up.”

Their biggest motivation to stop was their finances.

“We calculated that by quitting, we can save up to R1,000 a month. With this, we could afford to buy stuff for the children when they ask for it. Only when you start to budget, you see how you waste your own money.”

His partner prayed for them to stop and Nico believes that helped him not to start again. His biggest motivation is the fact that those cigarettes available are just too expensive. Not everyone is lucky enough to stop smoking. Corlia du Plessis has not completely stopped yet, but she says she’s been smoking a lot less.

