There will be a gradual reopening of licensing centres – CoJ

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) public safety department says their licensing departments in the city will be opening gradually from 2 June.

As the country stepped into Level 3 lockdown on Monday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced last week that licensing departments around the country will be reopening from 1 June.

This won’t be the case as some licensing centres still need to be sanitised and met the Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

In a statement, Metro Police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said only four licensing centres have been approved for the resumption of services from 2 June. They are in Sandton, Roodepoort, Dube, and Wemmer Super Bulk.

Langlaagte Testing Station will not be open tomorrow, due to preparation in getting it Covid-19 regulation-compliant, Minnaar said. Midrand Testing Station, Florida Station and Randburg will also still be closed tomorrow.

Vehicle testing stations will conduct only 24 or less roadworthy tests a day, while clients using the mini-bulk services will be required to drop documents between 8.30am and 9.30am every morning.

The intake of applicants to licensing centres will be managed to ensure that social distancing is maintained and all customers would be required to wear masks, the city said.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.