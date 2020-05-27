Local News 27.5.2020 10:57 am

Sisulu conveys condolences after 20-month-old baby killed in water tank accident

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Lindiwe Sisulu receive water tanks from the Danish embassy in Mamelodi, 14 May 2020. Picture: Twitter / @LindiweSisuluSA

A police investigation into the accident is underway.

Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has conveyed her sincere condolences to the family of a 20-month-old baby who lost his life in an accident involving a water tanker contracted to Rand Water.

Rand Water is an entity of the department of water and sanitation.

According to a report, the truck was delivering water as part of Covid-19 interventions to provide portable water at Lethabong informal settlement in the City of Tshwane when the accident happened.

“To the family and neighbours of the deceased, we cannot imagine what you are going through. Your loss is our loss. We wish you strength as you come to terms with what has happened. Our sincere condolences,” Sisulu said.

The Minister has requested Rand Water and other relevant stakeholders in Tshwane to assist the family as they go through this painful period.

A police investigation into the accident is underway.

