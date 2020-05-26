City of Ekurhuleni increases number of buses on road

The City of Ekurhuleni’s Harambee bus service is back on the road in line with Level 4 regulations, with reduced passenger seating capacity.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the city said: “The number of buses on the road have been increased to make up for reduced 45-passenger seating capacity per trip to allow for social distancing. Inside the buses, passengers are only allowed to sit on the demarcated seats. They only stand on the marked floor areas.

“In line with Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, it is compulsory for everyone using any of the municipality’s buses to wear a face mask or any form of material covering mouth and nose,” the city said.

Passengers will be screened and sanitised before boarding, and if a passenger has a fever or flu-like symptoms, they are advised to get medical help.

The city said the route to the OR Tambo Airport would remain suspended until further notice.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.