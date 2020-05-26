Several Roodepoort areas to be without power on 31 May

City Power sent out a notice to inform residents that several areas in Roodepoort would be without power on this Sunday, 31 May, from 5am to 1pm, reports the Roodepoort Record.
This is to enable City Power to conduct essential maintenance on the network, which forms part of their programme to constantly strive to provide a better service.
The areas that will be affected include:
- 11 Shaft Mine
- Carenvale
- Fleurhof
- Floracliffe
- Georginia
- Highgate
- Horison Park
- Lufhereng
- Quellerina
- Stormill
- Banjies
- Delarey
- Florida
- Florida Glen
- Florida North
- Glen Lea
- Honey Hills
- Horizon View
- Maraisburg
- Rand Leases
- Westlake
- Bergbron
- Discovery
- Florida CBD
- Florida Hills
- Florida Park
- Hamberg
- Horison
- Industria North
- Ontdekkers Park
- Roodepoort North
- Robertville
- Whiteridge
Customers were urged to treat their electricity supply points as live at all times, as the power supply could be restored at any time without prior notice.
City Power apologised for any inconvenience these interruptions might cause.
