Local News 26.5.2020 08:32 am

Several Roodepoort areas to be without power on 31 May

Adéle Bloem
Several Roodepoort areas to be without power on 31 May

Image: iStock.

This coming Sunday, most of the municipal area is likely to be powerless for most of the morning.

City Power sent out a notice to inform residents that several areas in Roodepoort would be without power on this Sunday, 31 May, from 5am to 1pm, reports the Roodepoort Record.

This is to enable City Power to conduct essential maintenance on the network, which forms part of their programme to constantly strive to provide a better service.

The areas that will be affected include:

  • 11 Shaft Mine
  • Carenvale
  • Fleurhof
  • Floracliffe
  • Georginia
  • Highgate
  • Horison Park
  • Lufhereng
  • Quellerina
  • Stormill
  • Banjies
  • Delarey
  • Florida
  • Florida Glen
  • Florida North
  • Glen Lea
  • Honey Hills
  • Horizon View
  • Maraisburg
  • Rand Leases
  • Westlake
  • Bergbron
  • Discovery
  • Florida CBD
  • Florida Hills
  • Florida Park
  • Hamberg
  • Horison
  • Industria North
  • Ontdekkers Park
  • Roodepoort North
  • Robertville
  • Whiteridge

Customers were urged to treat their electricity supply points as live at all times, as the power supply could be restored at any time without prior notice.

City Power apologised for any inconvenience these interruptions might cause.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
9-year-old boy killed on side of road after two cars collide, knocking him 17.5.2020
WATCH: Two armed men rob jewellery store day before lockdown 1.4.2020
Missing Roodepoort pupil found, reunited with her family 27.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Free State govt must pay millions to NPOs, court rules

Covid-19 NGO slams social development dept’s ‘aloofness’ to hunger crisis

Society ER24 declares ‘silly season’ open when alcohol ban lifts

World WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trial as Covid-19 treatment

Weather Brace for a cold Tuesday


today in print

Read Today's edition