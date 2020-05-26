Several Roodepoort areas to be without power on 31 May

City Power sent out a notice to inform residents that several areas in Roodepoort would be without power on this Sunday, 31 May, from 5am to 1pm, reports the Roodepoort Record.

This is to enable City Power to conduct essential maintenance on the network, which forms part of their programme to constantly strive to provide a better service.

The areas that will be affected include:

11 Shaft Mine

Carenvale

Fleurhof

Floracliffe

Georginia

Highgate

Horison Park

Lufhereng

Quellerina

Stormill

Banjies

Delarey

Florida

Florida Glen

Florida North

Glen Lea

Honey Hills

Horizon View

Maraisburg

Rand Leases

Westlake

Bergbron

Discovery

Florida CBD

Florida Hills

Florida Park

Hamberg

Horison

Industria North

Ontdekkers Park

Roodepoort North

Robertville

Whiteridge

Customers were urged to treat their electricity supply points as live at all times, as the power supply could be restored at any time without prior notice.

City Power apologised for any inconvenience these interruptions might cause.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.