Local News 21.5.2020 03:36 pm

WC MEC expresses gratitude after cop uses own money to feed families in need

Citizen reporter
Constable Kwayo Louw handing food parcels in his community of Kraaifontein. Photo: Twitter @DailyVoice

Albert Fritz said the young officer reached out to fellow community members in need on the Kraailove WhatsApp group to nominate needy families and they responded.

MEC for community safety in the Western Cape Albert Fritz said he was grateful for Pineslopes police Constable Kwayo Louw, 23, for his great contribution to the community by delivering food parcels, out of his own pocket, to five families in need in Kraaifontein.

In a statement, Fritz said the young officer reached out to fellow community members in need on the Kraailove WhatsApp group to nominate needy families and they responded.

He said: “I commend Constable Louw on his exemplary contribution to his community. He showcases that the role of a police officer is not simply enforcement but also to look out for those most vulnerable and play a part in addressing socio-economic challenges.

“It is important that each of us, including our police service, continue showing compassion during these difficult times. Currently, under alert Level 4 of the lockdown, the movement of many remains restricted which means that their ability to earn an income is too.”

MEC was made aware of the story after the Daily Voice reported on Louw’s community service.

Louw said: “I was taught that your left hand must not know what your right hand does. It was a real pleasure to see the smiles on the faces of especially the mothers and fathers as they knew they would be able to feed their children for a few days at least.

“It doesn’t matter where you live, this food problem is affecting everyone.”

Fritz thanked the many police officers and law enforcement who were serving on the frontline.

“These are difficult times. Our officers are simultaneously working under the pressures presented by the Covid-19 lockdown and trying to stay safe. Despite this, they show up and keep our communities safe. Many go above and beyond their call of duty to help those most vulnerable, such as Constable Louw,” said the MEC.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

