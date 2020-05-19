Pikitup addresses concerns over Norwood refuse collection

After having to close the Pikitup Norwood depot upon finding out that two family members of one of their employees have tested positive for Covid-19, the refuse company has had to issue a statement rubbishing false claims that refuse collection in the area would come to a halt.

“Pikitup noted the false information being circulated on various media platforms about the non-delivery of services in the Norwood depot area. We would like to assure residents in the area that waste collection services are continuing despite the depot shutdown,” said the municipal service provider in a statement.

“Consequent to this discovery, management resolved to immediately close the depot as a precautionary measure for 14 days. The employee has since been tested by the wellness department and the results are pending,” added Pikitup.

Additionally, the company has placed all employees at the depot on self-quarantine for the same period.

Pikitup has assured Norwood residents that they have deployed augmented services to assist in ensuring continuity of services in areas serviced by the depot in question.

The table below illustrates operations at the Norwood depot from 15 May – 1 June 2020:

