Damaged stormwater infrastructure leads to Christiaan de Wet Rd closure

Citizen reporter
Repairs could run into the millions.

The left lane of Christiaan de Wet Road behind Clearwater Shopping Mall in the direction going towards Ontdekkers Road has been closed off to traffic for the foreseeable future.

According to the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA), the section of road was closed off after part of the road “subsided” as a result of damaged stormwater structure.

“Motorists are advised to adhere to the reduced speed limits as this section of Christiaan de Wet Road before Wilgeroodt Road has very sharp curves,” warned JRA in a statement.

JRA’s head of infrastructure development Siyabonga Genu estimates that the road infrastructure will require urgent rehabilitation and an installation of a new stormwater drainage system.

“The rehabilitation is estimated to cost R25 million, however, this cost will be finalised once design solutions have been developed.”

The JRA said that it will communicate any further developments in future.

