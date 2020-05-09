Man electrocuted while trying to illegally operate Eskom transformer

Eskom confirmed that a man in his early 40s died on Wednesday in Kanana, Sebokeng, after being electrocuted while trying to illegally operate an Eskom transformer.

“One death is one too many, especially as this incident could have been avoided,” Eskom maintenance and operations senior manager in the Gauteng Operating Unit, Motlhabane Ramashi told Bedfordview Edenvale News.

“Our preliminary results indicate that the deceased allegedly climbed on the transformer and made contact with one of the phases and the earth wire as he was trying to illegally connect a broken jumper on the network,” Ramashi said.

Eskom expressed concern about the increase in the vandalism, theft and illegal operations on its electricity infrastructure in residential areas.

The power utility reminded the public that illegal activities compromised public safety, and resulted in prolonged power outages, as this impeded efforts to provide a consistent power supply to customers.

Eskom has been engaging with the customers in Sebokeng regarding its efforts to ensure networks are safe for both employees and members of the public.

“We continue to experience illegal operations, illegal reconnections and tampering with electricity infrastructure, and all of this compromises the integrity of our network and our ability to provide uninterrupted supply due to repeated equipment failure.

“Such behaviour is not only illegal, but also unsafe and may lead to injuries and the loss of innocent lives.

“We will continue with our efforts to inform and educate members of the public about the dangers associated with illegal operations and also work with the law enforcement agencies to bring a stop to them,” Ramashi said.

Anonymous tip-offs for infrastructure theft incidents and vandalism can be reported to the Eskom Crime Line on 0800 11 27 22.

