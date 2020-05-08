Local News 8.5.2020 11:22 am

Mother dies trying to register baby’s birth at Kempton Park home affairs

Heleen Rossouw
A home affairs building. For illustration purposes. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks

The cause of death remains unknown for now.

A young mother died in a a queue at home affairs in Kempton Park on Tuesday while waiting to register her baby’s birth, reports Kempton Express.

According to Kempton Park SAPS spokesperson Sgt Dipuo Ditshego, the police were summoned to the scene.

“On arrival the police found Ekurhuleni emergency services on the scene. They explained that the woman had collapsed while in the line. Paramedics declared her dead on the scene,” Ditshego stated.

Spokesperson for the emergency services William Nthladi confirmed the events.

The cause of death was unknown.

