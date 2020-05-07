Couple dies a day apart from Covid-19

The children of a couple, who died a day apart from Covid-19, are left reeling after the sudden loss of their parents but are determined to pull together to get through the tragedy.

The couple was well known in Raisethorpe, KwaZulu-Natal, having run a small spice shop for many years, reports Capital Newspapers.

In 2015, they relocated with their three children to Port Elizabeth.

In April, the couple and their 23-year-old son started displaying symptoms of coronavirus and decided to get tested.

“On April 11, my dad, 48, and I went to the hospital after experiencing a dry cough and difficulty breathing.

“We went to the hospital and they decided to test us for Covid-19. The following day, my mother, 47, also got tested. On Wednesday, April 15, we received our results, which were positive.

“We were already admitted to hospital at the time. They then tested my two younger siblings on the same day. On April 17, I was discharged as the doctor checked on me. My condition improved and some of the symptoms stopped,” explained the son.

With the three of them hospitalised, the other two children, an 11-year-old and an 18-year-old, were placed in quarantine at home and their tests were also positive.

They have since recovered. The son recovered from the disease and was discharged but their parents’ health took a turn for the worse.