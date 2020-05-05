Local News 5.5.2020 09:45 am

Homemade beer suspected to have killed Northern Cape couple

Citizen reporter
An inquest docket has been opened to confirm the cause of their death. 

Police in Port Nolloth in the Northern Cape are investigating the death of a man and a woman suspected to have died after drinking homemade beer.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said: “It is alleged a 42-year-old woman was found dead in a flat and a 54-year-old man was found seriously ill yesterday, 02 May. The man was rushed to the local hospital where he later died.

“Two empty bottles of homemade brew has been seized for forensic tests.”

Following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on the two-week extension of the lockdown, Google SA reported that how to make your own alcohol was one of the top searches in South Africa.

Provincial Commissioner Lt General Mondli Zuma sent a stern warning about the brewing and selling of beer during the lockdown, reported Mpumalanga News

This is after posts of recipes on how to make homemade beer circulated on various social media platforms.

“We aware of the illegal liquor brewed and we have received information, saw posts about it on social media and some areas have been identified,” Zuma said.

These homemade beers are made using ingredients like pineapple, ginger, sorghum, among others.

Some admitted it was the only way they could quench their thirst, especially on weekends.

(Additional reporting, Mpumalanga News)

