Local News 29.4.2020 11:31 am

Abused monkey saved by Randburg SPCA recovering well

Andile Dlodlo
The monkey that was rescued from an informal settlement in Randburg by the Randburg SPCA. Photo: Supplied

The SPCA had managed to rescue the unconscious and bleeding animal from a mob who had tied a noose around its neck.

The vervet monkey captured and brutally beaten in the informal settlement of Msawawa near Bloubosrand on 17 April is recovering well after being treated at the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital.

This is according to Randburg SPCA inspector Shiven Bodasing, who explained that the SPCA had managed to grab the unconscious and bleeding animal from a mob who had tied a noose around its neck, reports Randburg Sun.

“The team was barred from leaving by people demanding to be paid,” he said.

A monkey was rescued from an informal settlement in Randburg by the Randburg SPCA. Photo: Supplied.

The angry crowd turned on the SPCA vehicle, breaking open the canopy to gain access to the kennel housing the still-unconscious monkey.

The team was finally able to negotiate its way out of the situation and rushed the badly injured monkey to the veterinary hospital.

Bodasing said no action would be taken against those involved.

“Unfortunately it was an impossible situation and finding and charging a suspect is just unattainable given the circumstances.”

