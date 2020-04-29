Local News 29.4.2020 10:55 am

Volunteer paramedic helps young mom give birth to health baby

Bennitt Bartl
Vivek Bhima. Photo: Supplied

By the time Vivek Bhima arrived at the home, the woman was already in labour, and gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Monday.

A 21-year-old volunteer from Erasmia was able to help a local mother give birth to a healthy baby boy on Monday afternoon, reports Centurion Rekord.  

Vivek Bhima, who volunteers for both Laudium Disaster Management and Safe-T-Med Africa, received the call of a mother going into labour at around 2pm on Monday.  

“I immediately rushed to her home in Erasmia where I found her and her family inside the house,” Bhima said.  

“The mother had told Laudium Disaster Management she was going into labour and when I arrived, she was already in labour.”  

Bhima said the husband was also present and the boy was not her first child.   

Remaining calm and resolute, Bhima was able to set the mother at ease and was able to help her through the delivery proses.  

“I calmed her down and helped her deliver the baby boy,” he said.  

“A few minutes later various paramedic services including Safe-T-Med Africa and ER24 arrived to further help the mother.”  

After the birth, mother and baby were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment and care.  

“I have my training from Safe-T-Med Africa to thank for the way I was able to keep calm during the process,” Bhima said. 

