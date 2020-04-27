Pick n Pay in Bloemfontein closes after employee suffers fatal asthma attack in store

The Pick n Pay branch in Northridge Mall, Bloemfontein temporarily closed its doors on Sunday after an employee died in the store as a result of an apparent asthma attack, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

According to a statement by the management of Northridge Mall, the man had a long history of asthma attacks.

The centre management dismissed rumours that started to circulate after the incident, which suggest that the man’s death was Covid-19 related.

“The management of Pick n Pay confirmed to us that the employee died after an asthma attack, and that the incident had nothing to do with the coronavirus. This was just a sad and unforeseen event,” reads the statement.

The centre management offered its condolences to the family of the deceased as well as to the staff and management of Pick n Pick.

According to the statement, Pick n Pay Northridge Mall will open again for business on Monday.

Pick n Pay management declined to comment.

