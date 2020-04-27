Local News 27.4.2020 12:52 pm

Pick n Pay in Bloemfontein closes after employee suffers fatal asthma attack in store

Pieter Delport
Pick n Pay in Bloemfontein closes after employee suffers fatal asthma attack in store

Pick n Pay. File photo.

According to a statement by the management of Northridge Mall, the man had a long history of asthma attacks, and his death was not Covid-19-related.

The Pick n Pay branch in Northridge Mall, Bloemfontein temporarily closed its doors on Sunday after an employee died in the store as a result of an apparent asthma attack, reports Bloemfontein Courant.

According to a statement by the management of Northridge Mall, the man had a long history of asthma attacks.

The centre management dismissed rumours that started to circulate after the incident, which suggest that the man’s death was Covid-19 related.

“The management of  Pick n Pay confirmed to us that the employee died after an asthma attack, and that the incident had nothing to do with the coronavirus. This was just a sad and unforeseen event,” reads the statement.

The centre management offered its condolences to the family of the deceased as well as to the staff and management of Pick n Pick.

According to the statement, Pick n Pay Northridge Mall will open again for business on Monday.

Pick n Pay management declined to comment.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sandton mall confirms two Pick n Pay employees tested positive for Covid-19 20.4.2020
Pick n Pay Waterstone Village closed after staffer tests positive 13.4.2020
Pick n Pay workers call in CCMA over Covid-19 protection 28.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime SAPS orders probe into officer who made demeaning remarks about Muhammad

Breaking News Covid-19 infections rise to 4,361, with deaths now at 86

Business News Life in level 4: Takeaway food deliveries to be allowed, but booze sales still out

Covid-19 ‘Red alert’: This is where most of the cases are in SA’s districts

Covid-19 200 Covid-19 cases linked to three Eastern Cape funerals


today in print

Read Today's edition