Pick n Pay in Bloemfontein closes after employee suffers fatal asthma attack in store

The Pick n Pay branch in Northridge Mall, Bloemfontein temporarily closed its doors on Sunday after an employee died in the store as a result of an apparent asthma attack, reports Bloemfontein Courant.
According to a statement by the management of Northridge Mall, the man had a long history of asthma attacks.
The centre management dismissed rumours that started to circulate after the incident, which suggest that the man’s death was Covid-19 related.
“The management of Pick n Pay confirmed to us that the employee died after an asthma attack, and that the incident had nothing to do with the coronavirus. This was just a sad and unforeseen event,” reads the statement.
The centre management offered its condolences to the family of the deceased as well as to the staff and management of Pick n Pick.
According to the statement, Pick n Pay Northridge Mall will open again for business on Monday.
Pick n Pay management declined to comment.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.