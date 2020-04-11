Local News 11.4.2020 03:01 pm

Wall falls on 8-year-old KZN girl seriously injuring her

News24 Wire
File photo: ER24

The girl was taken to hospital for medical care.

An eight-year-old girl is being treated for serious injuries in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital after a wall collapsed on her in Dalton on Saturday morning.

“The girl’s family decided to transport her to hospital and met up with ER24 paramedics and another ambulance service halfway there.

“When ER24 paramedics stopped at the scene, they found the girl already being treated in the back of an ambulance,” ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said in a statement.

After she was stabilised, the girl was taken to hospital for further medical care.

Van Huyssteen said the circumstances surrounding the incident were not known

