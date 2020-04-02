Illegal electricity connection costs soldier his ring finger

A 42-year-old member of the South African National Defence Force nearly died and lost five fingers after being electrocuted by an illegal electricity connection in Msholozi Trust outside White River.

The incident left the victim, Vusi Mndawe, without five of his fingers: his ring, index and middle finger of his left hand, and two fingers of his right hand, reports Lowvelder.

According to Mndawe, he has been using an illegal connection for the past three years of his stay at Section D.

“The whole section has been relying on illegal connections for years. It is unfortunate that this incident happened and I lost my ring finger before getting married,” he said.

Mndawe added that he wishes the municipality could quicken the electricity project already taking place in Msholozi to avoid further incidents – or even the loss of lives.

Lowvelder learnt that residents have been illegally occupying the area for the past 11 years, although municipal projects such as electricity and waste collection are taking place.

Joseph Ngala, spokesperson for the City of Mbombela Local Municipality, said the municipality was not aware of the soldier’s incident.

“It would obviously not be reported to the municipality since it was an illegal act. People must refrain from connecting illegally to any infrastructure of government, as this is actually stealing. It can also lead to such unfortunate incidents.

“We are currently in lockdown and all projects have been suspended. I am therefore unable to source the information about the progress of the electricity project in the area. We would urge our people to refrain from connecting illegally to any infrastructure of government. It is a criminal offence and whoever does that can be prosecuted,” he said.

