WATCH: First confirmed Covid-19 patient in eMalahleni speaks

The first confirmed coronavirus patient in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, Pastor Andries van Schalkwyk, has broken his silence following his positive results.

The first case in the region was confirmed by the Mpumalanga department of health spokesperson, Mr Dumisani Malamule on Tuesday.

“At this stage, we can confirm one positive case in eMalahleni which is a male pastor,” said Malamule.

Following the confirmation, Witbank News was inundated with a huge response from the community with many questions left unanswered.

The newspaper was contacted by the pastor after the articles went viral.

Van Schalkwyk, 38, from Die Lewende Woord Kerk Witbank confirmed that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The pastor said though he was screened at the airport upon arrival and no symptoms were detected, his wife insisted on self-quarantine until they were sure he did not have the virus.

“I was in quarantine at my house since the day I arrived in South Africa.

“I want to make use of your platform to ensure that the community of eMalahleni stays informed and received the correct information directly from me,” he said.

Watch his full story below:

