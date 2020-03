A man died after being hit by a train at Monte Vista station in Cape Town on Friday.

According to the Western Cape police, the man – said to be in his 40s – jumped on the railway line and was struck by a train.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said it was a suspected suicide.

Scott said the incident led to platform changes at Monte Vista station and residual delays of 40 to 50 minutes.

Goodwood police are investigating.

