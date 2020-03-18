Hospital in Pretoria comments on helicopter transporting ‘coronavirus patient’

Life Eugene Marais hospital in the Moot could not confirm social media rumours whether a patient transferred via its helipad to another hospital on Tuesday had the coronavirus or not.

This after a video emerged of a helicopter landing at the hospital, prompting rumours that the patient was being transported to be treated for Covid-19.

According to the hospital, they did not treat the patient and thus did not know whether she was infected with the Covid-19 virus or not, they told Pretoria Moot Rekord.

Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare general manager Dr Charl van Loggerenberg said the hospital received a request from an independent ambulance service to grant access to their helipad.

“The patient was transferred from outside Gauteng and needed to be transported to another nearby medical facility,” he said.

“An independent emergency services team assisted with the transfer and the patient was transferred from the helicopter.”

