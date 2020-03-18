Secunda coronavirus case not yet confirmed

The Ridge Times is in the process of confirming reported cases of Covid-19 in Secunda.

This after Secunda-based publication The Bulletin reported that Secunda has its first quarantined coronavirus patient.

The publication reports that only one case has been confirmed, and that the patient was infected while travelling overseas.

The Ridge Times reports that Mediclinic has not confirmed any Covid-19 cases in Secunda. Sasol also confirmed to the publication that no cases have been reported as yet.

Community members are urged not to panic, as the alleged cases have yet to be confirmed.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Additional information by Nica Schreuder)

