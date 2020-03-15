WATCH: Firefighters dispatched to contain Table Mountain fire

In Cape Town on Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out on Tafelberg Road on the lower slopes of Table Mountain, prompting the city’s firefighting crews to rush to the scene.

Dark smoke was visible from the city and according to eyewitnesses, the wind drove the fire towards Lion’s Head.

South African National Parks said NCC Wildfires, Volunteer Wildfire Services and Working on Fire ground and aerial crews collaborated to contain the blaze, which was first spotted around 1pm.

This is the second fire in the area in a month, after the previous blaze forced the Table Mountain cableway to close temporarily.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.