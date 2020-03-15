Local News 15.3.2020 03:55 pm

WATCH: Firefighters dispatched to contain Table Mountain fire

Photo: @matt_theknight / Twitter

Dark smoke was visible from the city and, according to eyewitnesses, the wind drove the fire towards Lion’s Head.

In Cape Town on Sunday afternoon, a fire broke out on Tafelberg Road on the lower slopes of Table Mountain, prompting the city’s firefighting crews to rush to the scene.

South African National Parks said NCC Wildfires, Volunteer Wildfire Services and Working on Fire ground and aerial crews collaborated to contain the blaze, which was first spotted around 1pm.

This is the second fire in the area in a month, after the previous blaze forced the Table Mountain cableway to close temporarily.

