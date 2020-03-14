Pretoria girl recovering after being struck by lightning

A 12-year-old girl who was struck by lightning at her home in Boschkop, east of Pretoria is recovering well at Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital in Johannesburg.

Tessa Erasmus, from Laerskool Garsfontein, was struck by lightning early on Friday morning, her father Norman Erasmus told Pretoria East Rekord.

“Little Tessa was outside feeding her guinea pigs when she was struck by lightning.”

Norman said this was a routine where they as a family would feed their animals every morning.

“We were not with her when the lighting struck as we were feeding the other animals,” he said.

He said he was unsure if the lightning struck her directly or through the cage.

“When we found Tessa, she was completely lifeless.”

Norman said neighbours helped him to save Tessa.

Tessa was then taken to the Wilgers hospital, where she was stablised.

“We are told Tessa has suffered scorching to her left lung, left arm and buttocks.”

She was later transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital because they have a burn unit with burn wound facilities.

The family wanted to thank all the residents and stakeholders involved in Tessa’s rescue.

They also wanted to thank the Wilgers hospital staff for going beyond their call of duty and for being excellent with assisting the family.

“Without God, none of this would have been possible and we truly appreciate His work.”

