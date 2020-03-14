Local News 14.3.2020 07:45 am

Murdered Cape Town boy to be laid to rest in Eastern Cape

News24 Wire
Murdered Cape Town boy to be laid to rest in Eastern Cape

The late Sibusiso Dakuse, an aspiring singer. Image: Twitter/@kwethu95

12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse’s family received his remains last weekend after pleading with the State in the court case to hand over his body.

Sibusiso Dakuse, the 12-year-old aspiring singer from Hout Bay, Cape Town, will be laid to rest on Saturday, more than two weeks after he was murdered.

Sibusiso’s family received his remains last weekend after pleading with the State in the court case to hand over his body. The State said it was still conducting DNA tests.

The family will bury Sibusiso in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape before travelling back to Cape Town to attend the court case of the pre-teen’s alleged killer.

Marvin Minnaar, 23, will make his second court appearance on Tuesday. He faces a murder charge but police have not ruled out the possibility that more charges will be added.

Minnaar was expected to inform the court whether he will apply for bail.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Hero cop Delene Grobler-Koonin casts a larger-than-life shadow 11.3.2020
Two in court for murder of Athlone drag queen 9.3.2020
Murdered Hout Bay boy’s family plead with state to hand over his body 6.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation How Lottery officials fibbed about their clean audits and then backtracked

Business PIC and Sekunjalo: a bizarre, value-destroying relationship

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health Mkhize speaks out against fake news: Being black is not a defence


today in print

Read Today's edition