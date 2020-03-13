Local News 13.3.2020 08:25 am

36-hour water shutdown scheduled for Kempton Park next week

CNS reporter
File image: Kempton Express

Water will be off from 11am on Tuesday until 11pm on Wednesday to repair a bulk waterline.

A 36-hour planned water interruption will affect a large part of Kempton Park on March 17 and 18, reports Kempton Express.

Water needs to be turned off to allow technicians to repair a bulk waterline.

The water will be off from 11am on Tuesday, March 17, until 11pm on Wednesday, March 18.

The following areas will not have water:

• Isando industrial area

• Parts of Croydon

• Spartan industrial area

• Parts of Cresslawn

• Kempton Park CBD

• Parts of Rhodesfield

• Aston Manor

• Allen Grove

• Nimrod Park

• Glen Marais

• Bredell

• Bonaero Park

• Pomona

Water tankers will be located at the following points:

• Cnr Park and Central – Kempton Park CBD

• Glen Marais, Cnr Monument and Dann (Super Spar)

• Cavendish Shopping Centre

• Cnr Fried and Loam  – Glen Balad Mall

• Cnr 3rd and 6th – Bredell Spar

• Cnr Kerk and Monument

•Cnr Dann and Veld roads – Fruit and Veg Complex Glen Marais

• Bonaero Park, Louis Botha Street – Pick n Pay complex

• Cnr Stanley and Main – Pick n Pay Pomona

• Cnr Brabazon and Die Agora – Croydon

• Cnr Rigger and Sycamore Cresslawn

