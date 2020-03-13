36-hour water shutdown scheduled for Kempton Park next week

A 36-hour planned water interruption will affect a large part of Kempton Park on March 17 and 18, reports Kempton Express.
Water needs to be turned off to allow technicians to repair a bulk waterline.
The water will be off from 11am on Tuesday, March 17, until 11pm on Wednesday, March 18.
The following areas will not have water:
• Isando industrial area
• Parts of Croydon
• Spartan industrial area
• Parts of Cresslawn
• Kempton Park CBD
• Parts of Rhodesfield
• Aston Manor
• Allen Grove
• Nimrod Park
• Glen Marais
• Bredell
• Bonaero Park
• Pomona
Water tankers will be located at the following points:
• Cnr Park and Central – Kempton Park CBD
• Glen Marais, Cnr Monument and Dann (Super Spar)
• Cavendish Shopping Centre
• Cnr Fried and Loam – Glen Balad Mall
• Cnr 3rd and 6th – Bredell Spar
• Cnr Kerk and Monument
•Cnr Dann and Veld roads – Fruit and Veg Complex Glen Marais
• Bonaero Park, Louis Botha Street – Pick n Pay complex
• Cnr Stanley and Main – Pick n Pay Pomona
• Cnr Brabazon and Die Agora – Croydon
• Cnr Rigger and Sycamore Cresslawn
