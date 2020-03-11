Makhura outlines Tshwane administrator’s priorities

While visiting the Mandisa Shiceka Clinic in Hammanskraal which has not opened its doors despite its completion in 2019, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the clinic would be a priority once an administrator was appointed in the city of Tshwane.

Government has taken a decision to intervene in Tshwane following the dissolution of the Tshwane municipal council. According to Makhura, the administrator will focus on the opening of the Mandisa Shiceka Clinic which is expected to happen in the next 90-days. The administrator will also prioritise the provision of clean, drinking water in Hammanskraal.

He said an executive council would be in Tshwane to gain inputs from locals regarding service delivery in the area on Wednesday.

Makhura has cited ongoing squabbles between political parties as one of the reasons for the requirement of an administrator for Tshwane. The municipality is expected to be dissolved in two weeks when an administrator will step in to run the show until the city’s by-elections.

Tshwane remains leaderless after former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa resigned in February.

