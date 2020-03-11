Local News 11.3.2020 01:32 pm

Makhura outlines Tshwane administrator’s priorities

Gopolang Moloko
Makhura outlines Tshwane administrator’s priorities

Gauteng premier David Makhura delivers his state of the province address (Sopa). Picture: Screenshot (@eNCA)

While in Hammanskraal, the premier outlined some of the tasks an incoming administrator for Tshwane had to undertake.

While visiting the Mandisa Shiceka Clinic in Hammanskraal which has not opened its doors despite its completion in 2019, Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the clinic would be a priority once an administrator was appointed in the city of Tshwane.

Government has taken a decision to intervene in Tshwane following the dissolution of the Tshwane municipal council. According to Makhura, the administrator will focus on the opening of the Mandisa Shiceka Clinic which is expected to happen in the next 90-days. The administrator will also prioritise the provision of clean, drinking water in Hammanskraal.

He said an executive council would be in Tshwane to gain inputs from locals regarding service delivery in the area on Wednesday.

Makhura has cited ongoing squabbles between political parties as one of the reasons for the requirement of an administrator for Tshwane. The municipality is expected to be dissolved in two weeks when an administrator will step in to run the show until the city’s by-elections.

Tshwane remains leaderless after former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa resigned in February.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA calls for Makhura to set up specialised unit to deal with kidnapping cases 11.3.2020
EFF to appeal Mkhwebane judgment, Maimane also weighs in 10.3.2020
Graft-accused Durban city manager must be suspended – DA, IFP 10.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Socialist’ Godrich Gardee moans about how an MP salary of R1.1m was ‘disgusting’

Courts High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s report into CR17 donation

Business News Rhodes wins contract to export pears to Walmart US

Investigation Bosasa paid a further R5.5m to Supra Mahumapelo’s friend, again for ‘nothing’

Health Lives shattered by South Africa’s forced sterilisations


today in print

Read Today's edition