Local News 11.3.2020 12:40 pm

‘Tok-tokkie’ prank in KZN goes horribly wrong

Penny Fourie
File image for illustration: iStock

A group of teens were allegedly chased down by four men in a car, threatened at knife and gunpoint, and then verbally assaulted and threatened.

What started as a harmless prank played among a group of teenagers in an upmarket estate in Ballito on Saturday night turned horribly wrong for the schoolboys, landing one in hospital, reports North Coast Courier.

The boys were allegedly playing a game of ding dong ditch (or toktokkie) – a game where kids run up to someone’s house, knock on the front door or ring the bell, and run away before being seen.

However, witnesses say four men came out of the house in the exclusive Umvumvu Drive in Simbithi Estate, gave chase in their car and caught up with the teenagers.

One of the men reportedly pulled out a gun while another brandished a knife, verbally assaulting and threatening the frightened schoolboys.

A grade nine boy who was part of the group and a resident on the estate was allegedly punched in the face.

He was later admitted to Alberlito Hospital with a concussion. Another boy was also reportedly physically assaulted by the men.

Approached for comment, Simbithi Estate manager Malcolm stated: “As the matter is presently under investigation, both internally and by the Umhlali SAPS and, given our policy to protect the privacy of our residents, Simbithi Eco Estate Homeowners Association (SEEHO) is not in a position to comment on this matter.”

A mother on the estate, who did not wish to be named, told the Courier the incident has rocked the community and that the children were traumatised.

A case of assault has been opened at Umhlali SAPS.

