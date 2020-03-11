Sisulu urges Sedibeng Water to prioritise the elderly amid QwaQwa water crisis

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu has instructed the board members of Sedibeng Water to prioritise the provision of water to the elderly in QwaQwa amid their water crisis.

The minister was briefing the Select Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation on the interventions by the department at the Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality.

The briefing discussed measures being put in place to mitigate the effects of the water crisis in QwaQwa, constraints faced by Maluti-A-Phofung Municipality in resolving the water crisis caused by drought in the area, and current and future plans to avoid water shortages.

The department has two programmes aimed at responding to the water and sanitation challenges in QwaQwa which included the Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant and Water Services Infrastructure Grant.

The Sedibeng Water Board, which is the implementing agent, has instituted short-term relief measures, including distributing 136 units of 5,000 litres of water tanks and 30 units of 10,000 litres of water tanks.

The board has also delivered 25 water tankers with a capacity of 16,000 litres, as well as 29 trucks procured by the municipality.

Other measures include the construction of a 4km pipeline in the Metsi Mtsho System to cater for Ward 23 and Ward 31, and equipping boreholes.

“We are doing the best we can under the circumstances. We invite the community to continue working with us as we work towards a permanent solution to water challenges in QwaQwa,” Sisulu said.

Sisulu also asked people to protect their infrastructure against vandalism.

“The infrastructure belongs to them and not government. It is there to cater for their needs,” the minister said.

