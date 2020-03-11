Fourways still without water after emergency shutdown

Joburg Water has urged residents to take note of an emergency water shutdown, which started on Tuesday, and was caused by a major burst pipe on the corner of Uranium Street and William Nicol Drive in Fourways, reports Fourways Review.

The suburbs affected are Dainfern, Fourways Gardens, Witkoppen and surrounding areas.

The Joburg Water team has been attending to this issue since Monday evening, but haven’t provided an estimated time for the completion of repairs yet.

1/2 Please note that there is a major burst on the 300mm steel pipe at the Cnr. of William Nicol and #Fourways Boulevard-Fourways. The depot has turned water off in order to attend to repairs. All consumers within Macbeth and Roos street will be affected. ^NN — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) March 9, 2020

2/2 We are preparing water tanks as well.

Affected areas include parts of Kya Sands, Noordhang, Bloubosrand, Maroeladal, Cedar Creek, Cedar Lakes, parts of Broadacres, Needwood, Chartwell, Jhb North and Farmall ^NN — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) March 10, 2020

Water tankers have been placed in Cedar Lakes, BP Garage in Broadacres Shopping Centre, Cedar Creek and Thorntree Complex. Refill tanks are at Spar in Broadacres Shopping Centre, on the corner of Runnymead and Third Street, on the corner of Romney Close and Third Street, and at Stonefields Complex.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

