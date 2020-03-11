Local News 11.3.2020 09:00 am

Fourways still without water after emergency shutdown

CNS reporter
Image: iStock

Joburg Water has initiated an emergency shutdown due to a burst pipe on William Nicol Drive, affecting various parts in the Fourways area.

Joburg Water has urged residents to take note of an emergency water shutdown, which started on Tuesday, and was caused by a major burst pipe on the corner of Uranium Street and William Nicol Drive in Fourways, reports Fourways Review.

The suburbs affected are Dainfern, Fourways Gardens, Witkoppen and surrounding areas.

The Joburg Water team has been attending to this issue since Monday evening, but haven’t provided an estimated time for the completion of repairs yet.

Water tankers have been placed in Cedar Lakes, BP Garage in Broadacres Shopping Centre, Cedar Creek and Thorntree Complex. Refill tanks are at Spar in Broadacres Shopping Centre, on the corner of Runnymead and Third Street, on the corner of Romney Close and Third Street, and at Stonefields Complex.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

