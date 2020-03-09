Local News 9.3.2020 01:00 pm

Margate’s municipal Olympic-sized pool in ‘a sorry state’

Jenni Bipat
The Margate pool.

The town caters to numerous tourists during the holiday season.

Avid South Coast swimmers have expressed their concern at the deplorable condition of the Olympic pool in Margate, reports the South Coast Herald.

A regular swimmer told the paper: “The Olympic pool is in an appalling state and requires urgent attention from the municipality. Even worse, it has been like this since November last year. I suggest that officials take a walk about the pool and surrounding areas.”

The swimmer said the Marburg swimming pool was well maintained and that the “municipality should take a leaf out of its book”.

“The pool has not been backwashed since last year, which makes it unhealthy. I would hate to think what our holidaymakers feel about the South Coast. As a local, I am ashamed and embarrassed.”

The municipality was contacted for comment but none was received at the time of going to press.

