Margate’s municipal Olympic-sized pool in ‘a sorry state’

Avid South Coast swimmers have expressed their concern at the deplorable condition of the Olympic pool in Margate, reports the South Coast Herald.

A regular swimmer told the paper: “The Olympic pool is in an appalling state and requires urgent attention from the municipality. Even worse, it has been like this since November last year. I suggest that officials take a walk about the pool and surrounding areas.”

The swimmer said the Marburg swimming pool was well maintained and that the “municipality should take a leaf out of its book”.

“The pool has not been backwashed since last year, which makes it unhealthy. I would hate to think what our holidaymakers feel about the South Coast. As a local, I am ashamed and embarrassed.”

The municipality was contacted for comment but none was received at the time of going to press.

