97 pupils hospitalised after eating vetkoek bought from local vendor

The learners complained of stomach cramps, whereby the school issued an emergency medical services and outbreak alert.

Almost 100 primary school children in Tshwane were rushed to hospital on Thursday morning after eating vetkoek they had bought from a local vendor.

According to Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona, about 97 Grade 4 to Grade 7 learners from Soshangaan Primary School were treated at various clinics, suffering from stomach cramps.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the affected learners bought fat cakes (vetkoek) from a local vendor en route to school [on Thursday] morning.

“The learners then complained of stomach cramps, whereby the school issued an emergency medical services and outbreak alert. Learners were then swiftly transported to clinics, where they were attended to and later discharged.”

Learners were treated at Tlamelong Clinic, Boekenhout Clinic and Sedilega Clinic. Three learners were taken by their parents to medical centres of choice.

“Fortunately, all learners have since been discharged. It is important to note that no learner suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea. The psycho-social team was dispatched to the school for necessary support. “Furthermore, fat cake samples were taken by environmental health practitioners for lab analysis,” Mabona said.

