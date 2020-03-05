 
 
‘Shoddy work’ at R85m Limpopo pump station leaves taps dry

Alex Matlala
Dry tap. Picture: AFP / File / Peter PARKS

Residents of Mookgophong, Bela-Bela and Modimolle have been water without water for weeks due to pipes in the Sondela pump station leaking.

Alleged shoddy work by the Magalies Water Board during the construction of a multimillion-rand mega water pump station has left residents of Mookgophong, Bela-Bela and Modimolle in Limpopo without water for weeks. Dubbed the Sondela pump station, it was contracted by a service provider appointed by the Magalies Water Board for R85 million. But weeks after it was handed over, pipes in the station started to leak, leading to the plant being closed down. Investigations by The Citizen revealed that before the project, the old pump station pumped a maximum flow of 10 megalitres and was now supposed to pump...
