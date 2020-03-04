Prasa condemns train-surfing after boy allegedly electrocuted at Durban station

Gwala said an inquest docket was opened at the Durban Central police station for investigation and it may or may not require an autopsy carried out by a coroner or medical examiner.

Prasa provincial spokesperson Zama Nomnganga said he was concerned with the growing number of boys involved in train-surfing.

Nomnganga said Prasa have held talks at schools to warn learners about train-surfing, but they ignored the warnings.

“What we have discovered is that during this dangerous game, they are actually competing with one another on who is the best. There is no fun in that – they are just playing with their lives.

“The municipality has built enough parks and playgrounds to play, but they decide to play on our railways,” he said.

He said the railway agency would visit some hot spot train-surfing areas which included KwaMashu and Umlazi and also urged parents to speak to their children regarding the matter.

Nomnganga said children would lie flat on the railway in the way of an oncoming train.

“Many people have died while attempting this, but still, they continue to do it.

“We thought that this has eventually come to an end but to our shock, it is coming back again. This type of activity happens mostly on weekends and holidays.

“The railway lines are dangerous and they have about 3,000kW and to survive that, you’ll be lucky. One of the boys doesn’t have hands now after he was playing on top of the train and got electrocuted,” he concluded.