Local News 4.3.2020 03:03 pm

Five-year-old boy helps save grandmother’s life

Lloyd Mackenzie
Five-year-old boy helps save grandmother’s life

Keeping his cool during an emergency, Rylan Wulff (5) quickly recited ER24's number so his gran, Sue Marx, received quick medical attention from paramedics, Richard Bowker and Devon Fisher.

After an ambulance demo at his school only days before the medical emergency, Rylan was able to recite ER24’s contact number and call for help.

When faced with a family emergency, the calm nature and quick thinking of Rylan Wulff, a Grade R Hillcrest Primary School learner, ensured help arrived for his grandmother in the nick of time, reports Highway Mail.

64-year-old Sue Marx made her way to the bathroom when she woke up feeling nauseted in her Forest Hills granny flat on Saturday, 15 February.

“I felt like vomiting and after that all hell broke loose. I just kept on vomiting thick, black blood. I thought I was dying. I eventually called for my husband to fetch my daughter, Tarryn (Wulff). I was in trouble and I needed her to get me an ambulance.

“I was lying on the floor and, for some reason, even in that state, I thought I better get into the shower to try to clean myself up,” said Sue. “My daughter came into the bathroom, took one look and I remember hearing her scream as she ran out. She called Rohan, her husband, to call an ambulance.”

In a panic, neither Tarryn nor Rohan knew what number to call. However, five-year-old Rylan piped up and said he knew a number for an ambulance. He quickly recited the number for ER24, a number he remembered from a talk done at his school only days before. Rylan rushed to the kitchen and grabbed the water bottle he was given at the demo as it had the number of the ambulance service on it.

The number was called and paramedics Richard Bowker and Devon Fisher were dispatched and arrived shortly after 7am. Despite the bloody scene awaiting the paramedics, Devon said it was a normal case for the both of them.

Sue was lying half in and half out of the one-by-one metre shower.

“Your medical training kicks in and you know what you are dealing with. She was very pale, quite confused as to what was going on and slipped in and out of consciousness. She had lost a large amount of blood,” said Devon.

It was only later the two paramedics learnt the reason behind ER24 being called to the scene.

“When we were told the little boy knew the number of who to call from one of our school demos; we both got cold chills and were like ‘wow, it really makes a difference’,” said Devon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lion on the loose in KZN 3.3.2020
‘Construction mafia’ moves to the townships 2.3.2020
KZN man sought after wife found stabbed to death 1.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Our prisons are failing. They need to become correctional facilities

Lotto With R100m in PowerBall prizes on the line tonight, these are SA’s ‘luckiest places’

Celebrities R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

Music Vietnamese COVID-19 safety dance goes… viral

Local News Lion on the loose in KZN


today in print

Read Today's edition