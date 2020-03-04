Clinic in Ventersdorp seeking terminally ill man’s family

A clinic in Ventersdorp has been looking for the family of a man since 17 February.

39-year-old Jacques Scheepers was admitted to Ventersdorp community health centre clinic on 11 February, and has been diagnosed with a “chronic illness”, reports Potchefstroom Herald.

It is believed he was staying with a group of people in Wawiel Park before being admitted.

“The patient did not want to provide any details about his family. He appeared defensive. The only information the clinic has about him is that his sister lives in Klerksdorp, and his brother in Kimberley,” according to a press release issued by the North West health department.

Although Scheepers was released on 24 February, there was no one to collect him. And the people he initially lived with refused to fetch him.

According to the statement, the plan was to travel with Scheepers to Klerksdorp on 28 February, but his health had already rapidly deteriorated at that stage, and he was re-admitted to the clinic.

The clinic has asked members of the public to inform them if they know Scheepers’ family. They can contact the health department at 018 264 0000.

This article was translated from Afrikaans by Nica Schreuder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.