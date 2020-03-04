Three children killed in Khayelitsha blaze

Four people, including three children, were killed in a fire at Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services received an emergency call at about 11pm on Tuesday about informal structures that were on fire in the area.

Two girls, aged 5 and 8, and a boy, aged 7, died along with a 40-year-old woman, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that a single structure had been destroyed.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “A search of the property led to the discovery of the bodies of a woman, two girls and a… boy.”

The fire was extinguished at around midnight.

Rwexana said the cause of the fire was unknown.

An inquest docket was opened.

