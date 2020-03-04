Local News 4.3.2020 12:39 pm

Three children killed in Khayelitsha blaze

News24 Wire
Three children killed in Khayelitsha blaze

File image for illustrative purposes. Image: iStock

Two girls, aged 5 and 8, and a boy, aged 7, died along with a 40-year-old woman.

Four people, including three children, were killed in a fire at Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services received an emergency call at about 11pm on Tuesday about informal structures that were on fire in the area.

Two girls, aged 5 and 8, and a boy, aged 7, died along with a 40-year-old woman, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that a single structure had been destroyed.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “A search of the property led to the discovery of the bodies of a woman, two girls and a… boy.”

The fire was extinguished at around midnight.

Rwexana said the cause of the fire was unknown.

An inquest docket was opened.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Missing Soweto woman found dead in KZN pit toilet 3.3.2020
Toddler airlifted from Eastern Cape horror crash dies in hospital 3.3.2020
More deaths affect Gauteng schools 3.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Our prisons are failing. They need to become correctional facilities

Lotto With R100m in PowerBall prizes on the line tonight, these are SA’s ‘luckiest places’

Celebrities R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

Music Vietnamese COVID-19 safety dance goes… viral

Local News Lion on the loose in KZN


today in print

Read Today's edition