Animals inside pet shop die after fire breaks out in shopping complex

Several animals died in a fire on Wednesday morning in the west of Pretoria, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Three shops were destroyed when a fire broke out at a shopping complex in Claremont on the corner of Wilhelm and Bremer streets.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the fire broke out at around 04:20.

“It appears that one shop caught fire along with two other shops,” he said.

Hercules CPF chairperson Johan van Standen confirmed that the animals from a pet shop there died due to smoke inhalation.

“There were many dead animals and birds,” he said. “Luckily we were able to save a couple of rabbits.”

Mabaso said it was not clear what the exact cause of the fire was. However, authorities were investigating.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.