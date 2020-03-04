Local News 4.3.2020 12:20 pm

Animals inside pet shop die after fire breaks out in shopping complex

Anan Jacobs
Photo: Johan van Standen

A fire broke out at small shopping complex early on Wednesday morning, and most animals from the pet shop died due to smoke inhalation.

Several animals died in a fire on Wednesday morning in the west of Pretoria, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Three shops were destroyed when a fire broke out at a shopping complex in Claremont on the corner of Wilhelm and Bremer streets.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the fire broke out at around 04:20.

“It appears that one shop caught fire along with two other shops,” he said.

Firefighters at one of the shops that caught fire
Photo: Johan van Standen

Hercules CPF chairperson Johan van Standen confirmed that the animals from a pet shop there died due to smoke inhalation.

“There were many dead animals and birds,” he said. “Luckily we were able to save a couple of rabbits.”

Mabaso said it was not clear what the exact cause of the fire was. However, authorities were investigating.

