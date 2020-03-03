Local News 3.3.2020 08:48 am

Lion on the loose in KZN

CNS reporter
Footage captures the lion moving about the Dundee/Nquthu area.

SAPS, members of the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and farmers are still searching for the lion in an attempt to capture it alive.

A massive search launched for a male lion, which was spotted a few kilometres outside of Dundee in February, is still ongoing, reports Northern Natal Courier.

The lion, which was seen in the vicinity of the Dundee/ Nquthu area, killed a calf in the area last month. Workers on the farm also spotted large tracks in the ground.

Motion sensor cameras were set up in the area and footage captured a large male lion wandering the area.

Massive tracks have been found by workers.

SAPS, members of the Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and farmers are still searching for the lion, in an attempt to capture it alive. It remains unclear where the animal came from or how it ended up in the area.

The large male lion was apparently spotted by workers on a farm in the Rorke’s Drift area again on Monday afternoon. They tried to follow the tracks in an attempt to locate the lion again, but were unsuccessful.

Anyone who sees the lion is urged to contact Warrant Officer Khumalo at the Dundee Police Station urgently.

