Local News 25.2.2020 06:30 am

Greater Letaba council recoups over R1m it ‘mistakenly paid’

Alex Matlala
File image.

A case of fraud with the Hawks over the irregular payment is still under investigation.

Greater Letaba municipal officials in Limpopo were yesterday relieved that over R1 million, which was mistakenly paid into a bank account of a service provider, was refunded. In 2016, the municipality appointed a company called Data Tecture to provide computer skills to 25 councillors and officials. The company was managed and owned by former Mopani ANC Youth League regional secretary, Thulani Thwala. The money was paid by former municipal manager Glory Mashaba. The municipality allegedly paid R1,086,000 to the company’s business account, but no training ever took place. At the time, Thwala said his company knew nothing about the payment...
