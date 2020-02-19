EFF Limpopo leader arrested

Police in Limpopo have arrested Limpopo Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Jossey Buthane, for allegedly stealing a pair of Carvela shoes and a cellphone. Spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the arrest and said Buthane was arrested this morning at the Polokwane Police Station. Soon after the arrest, the EFF in the province released a statement saying their provincial chairperson was ambushed and arrested when he was responding to an invitation to a fake meeting called by some SAPS personnel at the Seshego Police Station. “We have reached a point where we concluded that the continuous arrest...

Police in Limpopo have arrested Limpopo Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Jossey Buthane, for allegedly stealing a pair of Carvela shoes and a cellphone.

Spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the arrest and said Buthane was arrested this morning at the Polokwane Police Station.

Soon after the arrest, the EFF in the province released a statement saying their provincial chairperson was ambushed and arrested when he was responding to an invitation to a fake meeting called by some SAPS personnel at the Seshego Police Station.

“We have reached a point where we concluded that the continuous arrest and harassment of the provincial chairperson is politically motivated with intentions to defocus him and the collective from pursuing the agenda of economic freedom in our life time and the fight against gangsterism in Seshego,” said the party in a statement.

The party said the EFF suspected that some police officials were working with criminals and politicians in Limpopo.

“We harbor a belief that some police officials hell-bent to tarnish the gorgeous image our our commander got orders from senior politicians and police management to arrest him. Should anything happen to him, the state will be held liable”. The party has consistently claimed that police were failing to arrest gangsters that where killing innocent people in Seshego.

“In light of this, the EFF led by the provincial chairperson defended the people of Seshego by facilitating the arrest of these gangsters that the police failed to arrest. We call upon authorities to release the chairperson with immediate effect as there is no justified reason for arresting him. We furthermore call on SAPS to investigate the police officials who arrested him.”

In January The Citizen reported that Buthane and ANC Member of Parliament, Boy Mamabolo were arrested and charged with malicious damage to property and theft.

The arrest came after the community of Seshego went on the rampage and torched an unoccupied shack in Zone 3. At the time, Mojapelo said the enraged community converged at an open space to discuss the escalating crime in the area after an 18-year-old boy, Thorisho Kgomo, was allegedly killed by criminals.

Both Mamabolo and Buthane were arrested after they allegedly brought in about seven suspects accused of having a hand in Kgomo’s killing. The duo were accused by one of the community members of stealing Carvela shoes and a cellphone.

At the time of publication, police had not confirmed exactly what charges Buthane is facing.

