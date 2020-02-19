 
 
Local News 19.2.2020 06:50 pm

EFF Limpopo leader arrested

Alex Matlala
EFF Limpopo provincial secretary Jossey Butane. Picture: Alex Matlala

The leader of the EFF in Limpopo has been arrested for allegedly stealing a pair of shoes and a cellphone.

Police in Limpopo have arrested Limpopo Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Jossey Buthane, for allegedly stealing a pair of Carvela shoes and a cellphone. Spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo confirmed the arrest and said Buthane was arrested this morning at the Polokwane Police Station. Soon after the arrest, the EFF in the province released a statement saying their provincial chairperson was ambushed and arrested when he was responding to an invitation to a fake meeting called by some SAPS personnel at the Seshego Police Station. “We have reached a point where we concluded that the continuous arrest...
