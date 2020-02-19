 
 
Local News 19.2.2020 05:04 pm

Farm murder numbers stabilise

Rorisang Kgosana
Farm murder numbers stabilise

Ian Cameron, head of Community Safety with Afriforum can be seen during a press briefing at the Afriforum Head offices in Centurion, 19 February 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The number of farm murders has stabilised over the past year, despite a significant rise in attacks overall. Afriforum attributes the decrease in killings to farmers fighting back.

The farm murder rate has stabilised in the past year, and Afriforum believes this can be attributed to potential victims fighting back, instead of relying on law enforcement. Minority civil rights group AfriForum released their 2019 statistics on farm attacks and murders, which showed that an increase of only three farm murders last year as compared to the same period in 2018. 2019 saw 57 farm murders, compared to 54 in the previous year, with the Free State ranking highest with 11 farm murders in total. This stabilisation in numbers was attributed to communities being better prepared for intruders and...
