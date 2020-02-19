Farm murder numbers stabilise

The farm murder rate has stabilised in the past year, and Afriforum believes this can be attributed to potential victims fighting back, instead of relying on law enforcement. Minority civil rights group AfriForum released their 2019 statistics on farm attacks and murders, which showed that an increase of only three farm murders last year as compared to the same period in 2018. 2019 saw 57 farm murders, compared to 54 in the previous year, with the Free State ranking highest with 11 farm murders in total. This stabilisation in numbers was attributed to communities being better prepared for intruders and...

The farm murder rate has stabilised in the past year, and Afriforum believes this can be attributed to potential victims fighting back, instead of relying on law enforcement.

Minority civil rights group AfriForum released their 2019 statistics on farm attacks and murders, which showed that an increase of only three farm murders last year as compared to the same period in 2018.

2019 saw 57 farm murders, compared to 54 in the previous year, with the Free State ranking highest with 11 farm murders in total.

This stabilisation in numbers was attributed to communities being better prepared for intruders and fighting back, by AfriForum’s head of community Safety Ian Cameron.

“It is clear that we cannot count on government to introduce measures to safeguard rural communities. It is therefore very important for people to know how to protect themselves. Out of the over 500 attacks, ten attackers were shot in the process, that is excluding those who are arrested and handed over to police. People are sick and tired of waiting for government to assist them… There is more than enough room for us to act in the framework of the law to protect families, neighbours and communities,” he said.

Murders may be down, but farm attacks had however increased by 27% last year, with 552 attacks recorded as opposed to 433 in 2018. Almost 1 000 people were involved in the 552 attacks. Gauteng was leading the pack, contributing 30% of farm attacks.

According to the police crime statistics released in September last year, 47 farm murders were recorded for the 2018/19 financial year.

AfriForum’s crime analyst, Lorraine Claasen, said police have probably recorded more attacks and murders.

“I am certain we have less farm attacks on our database than police do because we don’t pick up on all attacks,” she said.

Meanwhile, farmers are encouraged to take up arms and “take a life to save a life”. The organisation had trained about 5 000 people last year in the Firearms Controls Act, Cameron said.

“We need to empower people to do that. A woman on a farm that can handle a gun properly and can defend herself is a fantastic thing… It also goes along with training and responsible firearm ownership. You need to be able to handle a firearm and control a situation with that firearm and defend yourself.”

Johan Burger, senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) welcomed AfriForum’s call, but emphasised that it was important to know firearm laws.

“I would encourage people to enable themselves to defend themselves… We are increasingly under threat because of rising crime levels. This should be done within the law as the law allows us to protect ourselves. Owning a firearm should be linked to the necessary training, also in relation to the law that applies to self-defence.”

