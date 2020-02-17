Local News 17.2.2020 10:22 am

Nine-month-old baby dies in KZN shack fire

Nine-month-old baby dies in KZN shack fire

Image: iStock.

An emergency medical services spokesperson said the cause of the fire was unknown and was under investigation.

A nine-month-old baby died in a shack fire in the Feligisee informal settlement, near Umkomaas, in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

According to KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, paramedics and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an informal dwelling.

“Firefighters from eThekwini search and rescue extinguished the blaze. Afterwards, it was discovered that a girl aged about nine months had sadly succumbed to injuries due to the fire.”

McKenzie said the cause of the fire was unknown and was under investigation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Japan confirms first death of person with new coronavirus 13.2.2020
Deaf learners will have to wait until 2023/24 for school repairs, says Eastern Cape education department 13.2.2020
‘We can’t lose pupils the way we are,’ says Lesufi 12.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Busting the myth that SAA is ‘necessary’ for tourism

Investigation DA finds ‘dead cow, a victim of corruption virus’ on trip to Vrede dairy farm

World Sport Habana honoured as latest Laureus Academy member

General South Africans describe the pain of unemployment

Local News Hundreds of new textbooks dumped in Polokwane suburb


today in print

Read Today's edition