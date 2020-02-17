Nine-month-old baby dies in KZN shack fire

A nine-month-old baby died in a shack fire in the Feligisee informal settlement, near Umkomaas, in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

According to KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services spokesperson Robert McKenzie, paramedics and firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an informal dwelling.

“Firefighters from eThekwini search and rescue extinguished the blaze. Afterwards, it was discovered that a girl aged about nine months had sadly succumbed to injuries due to the fire.”

McKenzie said the cause of the fire was unknown and was under investigation.

