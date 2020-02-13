We’ll offer voluntary separation packages to senior management – Eskom

Eskom announced that they will offer voluntary separation packages to the senior management, however there will be no forced retrenchments.

In a statement released on Thursday, Eskom said that the voluntary separation packages process will be implemented during March and April.

The power utility said that the packages excludes non-managerial employees at the lower levels.

It said that it will ensure that “no critical skills will be lost” as a result of the program.

“Eskom will ensure that no critical skills will be lost as a result of the programme, and management will take every precaution to ensure that the VSP process caters to the best interests of Eskom.”

According to Moneyweb, Eskom is cutting jobs as it grapples with a R450 billion rand debt burden.

Its headcount fell to 46,665 employees in 2019, about 4% lower than the previous year, but wider staff cuts have been resisted by labor unions.

“Through this process, Eskom will spend R400 million in order to cut overhead costs and it will be recouped through savings within a year.”

Eskom said the purpose of the separation process was to rationalise management layers, which will lead to an efficiently run company.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.