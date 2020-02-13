Tembisa to get missing ‘h’ back after years of misspelling

Tembisa will finally have the letter ‘h’ back that mysteriously went missing some years ago.

Arguably the second biggest township in the country after Soweto, the township will now be called Thembisa and not Tembisa, as it used to be referred to, reports Tembisan.

Confirming the name change, the City of Ekurhuleni’s spokesperson, Themba Gadebe, said the municipality had finally fixed the grammatical error that happened ages ago.

“The City of Ekurhuleni will change some names of its townships. This is more of a correction of spelling. Tembisa will now be pronounced and written with the letter ‘h’ and be spelt as Thembisa,” confirmed Gadebe.

He said these name changes would come into immediate effect.

“As we speak, Tembisa is no longer that but Thembisa,” he said.

Other townships within the jurisdiction of this metropolitan include Tokoza, which will also inherit the letter ‘h’ and will now be spelt as Thokoza, while Tsakane will now be spelt as Tsakani with the letter ‘i’ instead of the letter ‘e’.

According to sourced information, the name Thembisa, which is a Nguni word that means “promise” and “hope”, was misspelt as Tembisa many years ago.

